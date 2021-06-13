Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen slams 'selling out' backlash as she sets record straight

Amanda admitted the family had been reliant on tourists in previous years, which became an unreliable source of income due to several lockdowns.

She said: “I know a lot of people will think ‘Well, not a lot has changed with your life as a shepherd’ and while it may seem like in the countryside, the pandemic is so very far away but that’s actually not the case.

“In the first instance, we have diversified as a farm and we are very reliant on tourists.”

Amanda continued to the Mirror Online: “The first six months of the year is very hands-on with the sheep throughout the winter but, come the end of lambing season, we’re looking after people instead, shepherding tourists.

“Of course, that never happened last year – the people never came.”

