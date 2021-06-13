Play as Far Cry’s Most Infamous Villains with Far Cry 6’s Season Pass

The real stars of the Far Cry series aren’t Jason Brody, Ajay Ghale, or the Deputy – they’re Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, Joseph Seed, and the other villains whose larger-than-life personas have helped make each game so memorable and kept fans clamoring for more. And if you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to actually play as them, you’re about to find out, because those three aforementioned antagonists are each getting their own DLC episodes, included in the Season Pass for Far Cry 6.

Unfolding within the minds of each character, the three DLC episodes feature locations from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, and feature the voice talents of Michael Mando (Vaas), Troy Baker (Pagan Min), and Greg Bryk (Joseph Seed), who all reprise their original roles. Each episode challenges you to survive as long as possible; the longer you stay alive, the more perks and weapons you’ll unlock. Dying means starting over from scratch, but the knowledge and skills you’ve developed will help you push further into each villain’s heart of darkness.

The Season Pass on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One also includes access to Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition, which will take you back to the grim neon cyber-future of 2007 to play as Sergeant Rex “Power” Colt. He’s an all-American action hero hell-bent on destroying an army of killer cyborgs while dishing out gritty one-liners and tangling with massive lizards that shoot lasers from their eyes. You’ll even be able to bring Colt’s signature cyber-style back to the island of Yara with an array of Blood Dragon-themed items for Far Cry 6, including weapons, a vehicle, and a robo-canine animal companion (known in Far Cry 6 as an Amigo) named K-9000.

Far Cry 6 is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 7, when you’ll be able to ignite a revolution as Dani Rojas and take on the vast armies of the ruthless dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Revolutionary or tyrant, pirate lord or cyber-commando – however you want to play, there’s something for everyone in Far Cry 6 and its Season Pass.