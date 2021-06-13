Portugal holiday prices slump after amber list – where are Europe's cheapest holidays?

Where are the cheapest places to holiday in Europe right now?

According to lastminute.com, there are still a lot of low cost holidays on the continent in green and amber list countries.

Holidays at four star hotels are going for a little as £187 per person – including flights and hotel for five nights in Majorca.

A holiday in Crete East, staying in a four star hotel for five nights would set you back £219 – including a direct flight from London.

A holiday on the Amalfi coast at the end of June would cost an incredibly cheap £256 – including a direct flight, and a stay of four nights in a four star hotel.

Elsewhere, you can get seven nights in a three star hotel in Dassia, Corfu, for only £212 – and again, that includes a direct flight from London.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed