Queen has avoided state visit to Prince Philip's birthplace over 'difficult' history

Queen Elizabeth frequently makes state visits representing the UK in countries all around the world. However, there is one nation in which the Monarch has not stepped foot in on official duties during her reign.

Mr Vickers explained this is probably why Queen Elizabeth avoided any state visits. “Prince Philip doesn’t like Greece because they put his father [Prince Andrew] on trial, and he might have been executed,” Vickers told BBC. “In 1922, they all had to flee.” Though Prince Philip did make some brief returns over the years to visit his mother, they were few and far between.

Despite this, Michael Binyon, foreign affairs specialist at The Times told BBC the Queen is still in touch with Constantine who now lives in the UK. Though Vickers has his suspicion Prince Philip’s ties to Greece could be the reason behind a lack of state visit, he does point out it may simply be because Queen Elizabeth has never been invited by a Greek president. Upon Prince Philip’s death, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou tweeted out a photograph of the Prince as a child wearing the badge of the Evzone Guard, a ceremonial unit that today guards the Greek parliament. In her tweet she said Prince Philip: “The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, served his country with devotion for many decades. I extend my warm condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the Royal Family and the British people.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed