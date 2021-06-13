Riders Republic Launches September 2 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Get ready to jump into a huge open world of outdoor sports when Riders Republic launches on September 2 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can fly solo or roll with friends in this massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, competing in biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting.

In the Riders Ridge social space, you can learn to master tricks, manage your career, and share your own in-game creations. Squad up with or against your friends in a variety of multiplayer modes:

Mass Races: Join more than 50 players on Xbox Series X|S and more than 20 players on Xbox One in these epic multisport races. New races appear randomly on the map, so you’ll need to remain agile as you fight your way to the finish line.

Multiplayer Competition: Made for the top riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top divisions.

When you want to ride solo, you can make a name for yourself through five different career progressions. As you continue to progress in the Republic, you’ll sign with legendary sponsors and get invited to renowned sports competitions such as Red Bull Rampage and the X Games.

Riders Republic, developed by Ubisoft Annecy, allows you to ride through notable landscapes in the United States, including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton. And as seen in a new trailer revealed at Ubisoft Forward, you’ll be able to do wild tricks off buildings and a ski resort in the city playgrounds in Mammoth.

Make the most of new-gen gameplay on Xbox Series X|S, where Riders Republic runs at 60 FPS and displays more than 50 live players simultaneously onscreen. And if you want more content, you can preorder the Gold and Ultimate Editions now. Note that the final content of the Gold and Ultimate editions might change, and some features may not be available at launch.

includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass, which includes exotic kits to help upgrade your gear; the BMX Sport add-on; and other exclusive content coming after launch. Rocket Bike and Rocket Ski exotic kits will be available at launch.

includes the Year 1 Pass and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon, and Skull’n Style. Players will also get 20 Helicopter tickets to reach their favorite summits faster than ever.

Every preorder of Riders Republic comes with the Bunny Pack, which includes a custom cute bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head, and rainbow snowboard paint. Riders Republic launches on September 2 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will support cross-play and cross-save across all platforms. Prepare to show off your wildest tricks and dominate the mountains and canyons, and for all the latest information visit ridersrepublic.com and keep it tuned here to Xbox Wire.