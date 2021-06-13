Rightmove names its 'favourite' beach huts for sale as prices surge to £40,000

A beach hut is the perfect way to enjoy the summer sun while taking in one of Britain’s beautiful beach locations. Interest in beach huts has piqued over the last year as more people spend time at home in the UK. Rightmove, the UK’s largest property site, said the average price of a beach hut has increased by more than 51 percent since 2019.

The £50,000 hut was painted in October last year and features a window, protective cover, double doors onto a veranda and removable balustrades.

Old Hunstanton beach has a coloured cliffs and the wreck of a trawler.

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Situated in the Spa Pavilion location, this beach hut has a mansard-style roof and is positioned sideways.

The hut is also located next to green spa gardens, meaning you get the best of both worlds.