Rightmove names its 'favourite' beach huts for sale as prices surge to £40,000

A beach hut is the perfect way to enjoy the summer sun while taking in one of Britain’s beautiful beach locations. Interest in beach huts has piqued over the last year as more people spend time at home in the UK. Rightmove, the UK’s largest property site, said the average price of a beach hut has increased by more than 51 percent since 2019.
The £50,000 hut was painted in October last year and features a window, protective cover, double doors onto a veranda and removable balustrades.
Old Hunstanton beach has a coloured cliffs and the wreck of a trawler.
Felixstowe, Suffolk
Situated in the Spa Pavilion location, this beach hut has a mansard-style roof and is positioned sideways.
The hut is also located next to green spa gardens, meaning you get the best of both worlds.
“Today, we have about 100.
“Some people might not fully grasp what makes these little huts so special, and might think they’re not much more than sheds by the seaside.
“But those who’ve experienced them know that they’re so much more than that – it’s about lifestyle and building memories; they take the seaside experience to a whole new level.”
Other great locations for beach huts include Southwold, Suffolk, Shaldon, South Devon, Cove Harbour, Berwickshire and Whitstable, Kent.
There are believed to be around 20,000 beach huts in the UK, which means you have plenty of choice.
