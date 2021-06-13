Ubisoft Forward 2021 Recap

Ubisoft Forward showcased several of the latest and greatest games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, like Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Riders Republic, along with some major updates for some of our currently available games, including Watch Dogs: Legion, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, and For Honor. Missed the show? Don’t worry. Below you’ll find a recap, along with trailers to help get you caught up.

For Honor

[embedded content]

For Honor’s Heathmoor has been stricken with drought in Year 5 Season 2, titled Mirage, which has kicked off with the in-game Visions of the Kyoshin event. As the landscape dries out, the water and vegetation that hid the Myre’s Kyoshin Temple have withered away, leaving it unprotected. During the limited-time event, the temple will become a battleground for warriors from Chimera and Horkos, who’ve gathered to fight for resources – only to find themselves fending off mirages of Samurai with unknown capabilities.

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is celebrating itsthird anniversary by giving players the opportunity to acquire the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray 2020 for only one Crew Credit until June 30. In addition, a special Live Summit will be organized from June 23 to June 29. A new season is also coming for The Crew 2, with Season 3 Episode 1, US Speed Tour East, releasing on July 7.

[embedded content]

Brawlhalla

Cowabunga! Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft, in collaboration with Viacom, announced that Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello from Nickelodeon’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” will be available in Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers starting June 16.

On June 16, the arrival of the heroes in a half shell kicks off an in-game event that features a new game mode called Crew Battles, a new K.O. Effect featuring Shredder and the Foot Clan, and new Signature attacks by the Turtles with appearances by Master Splinter and Casey Jones.

[embedded content]

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is coming July 6, and its first story trailer unites two familiar faces – or, well, one familiar face and one familiar mask. Set before the events of Watch Dogs: Legion, the expansion introduces a new storyline that tasks original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce with stealing a robot-controlling device from Broca Tech – only to see the job go south as Watch Dogs 2’s Wrench interferes. Check out the trailer above to see how Aiden’s carefully laid plans unravel, and what he now risks as a result.

[embedded content]

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, made its gameplay debut during Ubisoft Forward, giving a taste of what to expect when the game launches on September 16. With development being led by Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE co-op experience where you and up to two other players can form a squad composed of Rainbow Six Operators who have joined Ash, Mira, and Thermite to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT).

[embedded content]

Rocksmith+

If you’ve been wanting more Rocksmith or have yet to pick up that guitar you’ve been meaning to practice, get ready to start your music journey. Rocksmith+, a new subscription service that teaches users how to play electric and acoustic guitar and bass through their favorite songs, will be available this Fall.

[embedded content]

Riders Republic

Prepare to defy gravity and show off your wildest tricks in Riders Republic when it launches on September 2 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The new trailer for the massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, revealed during Ubisoft Forward, shows off the new Riders Ridge social space, where you can learn how to do tricks, manage your career, access a variety of multiplayer modes and share your in-game creations with other players. Plus, right now you can register for a chance to play in upcoming betas.

[embedded content]

Just Dance 2022

Get ready to dance with your family and friends, level up your dance skills, or even get a workout in with Just Dance 2022, the newest installment of the #1 music videogame franchise of all time, which launches on November 4 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Three songs have been revealed from the upcoming game, one of which is a collaboration with singer, dancer, actor, and choreographer Todrick Hall.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Viking adventure made a huge splash in 2020 – so huge, in fact, that in a first for the series, it’s getting a second year of DLC content. And before that happens, there’s still plenty on the way for Year 1, with today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation revealing the first gameplay footage of The Siege of Paris expansion, as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s own Discovery Tour.

Far Cry 6

Vaas Montenegro. Pagan Min. Joseph Seed. These three villains built a reign of terror across Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, but in the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, you’ll be the one taking the reins. In each of the three DLC Episodes included in the Season Pass, you’ll play as one of these major antagonists as you delve inside their minds to uncover their backstories, encounter familiar faces, and find out what it’s like to become the villain.

[embedded content]

Also, be sure check out the big discounts on the latest Ubisoft games in the Deals Unlocked and Ubisoft Forward sales, where you can save up to 90% on select games.