Public health officials stressed the disease is of “very low” risk to the public and that monkeypox cases are “rare” in the UK.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Where did the monkeypox come from?

The virus was first discovered in 1958 when the disease appeared among monkeys being used for research.

The first recorded case of monkeypox in humans was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.

