25-year-old dies from injuries after mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street, police said

AUSTIN, Texas — A victim has reportedly died after the mass shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in Austin on 6th Street, according to police.

Officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor and said he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Sunday afternoon.

One suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed Kantor and wounded 13 others, authorities said.

Investigators continued looking for the second suspect involved on Sunday and were working to find out what led to the violence.

“This does appear to be an isolated incident between the two parties,” Chacon said.

Most, if not all of the victims were believed to be innocent bystanders, but investigators continued to review surveillance video of the area.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

At the time, the street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic, Chacon said.

THE MORNING AFTER: 6th Street’s calm after overnight mass shooting

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Austin Police Department’s interim chief said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic the shooting scene was. Chacon said it became hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded.

Travis Young was inside his apartment building on on 6th Street when he heard the gunshots.

“By the second gunshot, I was already on the floor,” Young said. “Popped up about 30 to 40 seconds later, and you saw bodies everywhere. People were screaming. People in pain.”

Houston resident Fred Plummer said he’s in Austin for an annual bike rally and returned to the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon.

Plummer said he had left just moments before gunfire erupted earlier in the day.

“People were texting me asking if I was okay because they knew I was in the area,” Plummer said. “I had to say my prayers again. I was really grateful that whatever it was, moved me to leave. Its, you know, its sad.”

