Aldi: Big change to all stores in England & Wales from today – but customers unimpressed

Aldi changes and updates its supermarket rules often. Its latest update is to do with store opening hours, but some customers are unimpressed with the move.
“So you can stock up on all of your essential supplies ahead of the games!”
The Euros’ first game kicked off on Friday, June 11, and the British nations are playing this weekend.
Wales went head-to-head against Switzerland yesterday, while England will play against Croatia today, June 12.
Scotland will play against the Czech Republic tomorrow, June 13.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said earlier this week: “We can’t wait for the football to kick off this weekend and want to help our customers enjoy the tournament as much as possible.
“Opening earlier will give fans more time to stock up on the great quality Aldi bargains they need to enjoy the football.”
However, when Aldi announced the move on Friday, June 11, some shoppers were unimpressed with the decision.
One customer wrote on Facebook: “Sunday browsing in Aldi stores is unnecessary.”
Another person said: “Not really necessary surely, most folk know what they want when they’re doing their weekly shop – no need for ‘browsing time’, I’d rather be in and out asap.”
One shopper wrote: “What a daft idea.”
Another customer said: “What a silly decision.”
One person wrote: “What a brilliant idea, more customers frustrated as they cannot be served until 10am and less time to stock the shelves. Thanks.”
However, other customers were happy with the new initiative.
One person said: “Love this!”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments