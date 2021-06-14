Aldi: Big change to all stores in England & Wales from today – but customers unimpressed

Aldi changes and updates its supermarket rules often. Its latest update is to do with store opening hours, but some customers are unimpressed with the move.

“So you can stock up on all of your essential supplies ahead of the games!”

The Euros’ first game kicked off on Friday, June 11, and the British nations are playing this weekend.

Wales went head-to-head against Switzerland yesterday, while England will play against Croatia today, June 12.

Scotland will play against the Czech Republic tomorrow, June 13.