Andrew Neil vows war against cancel culture at GB News launch – ‘Empower those ignored’

The new channel opened with an hour-long introduction of the presenting line-up. GB News has been created to rival British news and current affairs channels, including the BBC and Sky.

Amongst the high-profile line up of hosts are former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart.

The broadcasters offered a glimpse of their respective programmes from different locations around the GB News studio in west London.

Former BBC political presenter Mr Neil gave an opening monologue on Sunday’s launch.

He told viewers that GB News will cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and will deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”.

READ MORE: Andrew Neil swipes at BBC: ‘We won’t forget what the B stands for ‘