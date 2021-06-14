BREAKING: 25-year-old man killed in downtown Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 25-year-old man has died after being injured in a mass shooting attack Saturday morning on downtown Austin’s 6th Street, according to the Austin Police Department.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, died from his injuries at an Austin hospital Sunday at 12:01 p.m., police say.

The shooting left at least 14 people hurt early Saturday morning in the 400 block of East 6th Street. Police say one juvenile suspect is in custody. Another suspect is still at-large.

During a briefing, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said 11 people were receiving treatment at one hospital, while one victim went to a separate hospital, another received treatment at an emergency room and another self-transported from Austin’s busy strip of bars on 6th Street.

Chacon said most of the victims were innocent bystanders.

“Everything was totally fine,” witness Matt Perlstein said. “… there were just so many people in the street. And we just heard like, nine — a bunch — gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time. It’s still difficult to comprehend.”

APD is encouraging anyone in the community seeking support as a result of this event to contact Austin Police Department Victim Services at 512-974-5037.

Anyone with information or video of what happened is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Author: Andrew Schnitker

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin