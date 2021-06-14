Britons furious as easyJet cancels holidays and fails to offer alternative flights

If aasyjet cancels all flights to a destination, a replacement flight with another airline should be provided.

In esyjet’s latest communication, it only stated that “If there are no easyJet flights available to get you to your destination within 24 hours, you have the option to transfer to another airline, take a train, bus or hire a car.”

However, it said passengers are responsible for booking the alternative transport and a refund will only be made for “reasonable transport costs.”

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said: “Passengers who have seen their flights cancelled should be offered the choice of reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions at the earliest opportunity which includes flights on other airlines, or a new flight at a later date at the passenger’s convenience.

