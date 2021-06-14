Buxted FC appeal after vandals destroyed life-saving defibrillator kit – 'Disgusting'

Buxted FC tweeted CCTV footage of the incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. The club condemned the two perpetrators and urged anyone with information to come forward.

They wrote on Twitter: “Last night at 12.50am, our defibrillator was vandalised. “It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it to Sussex Police.” The act of vandalism follows a medical emergency on Saturday when Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s Euro 2020 game against Finland. Mr Eriksen was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder is now awake, recovering and his condition remains stable, Danish officials said on Sunday. Head coach Kasper Hjulmand said: “Christian is in good spirits and it’s a huge relief for the players after all this uncertainty. “There is no doubt that we have been on the ropes.” CCTV footage of the vandals has been viewed more than 725,000 times since it was posted on Sunday evening. READ MORE: Christian Eriksen may not play football again, says cardiologist

Before the incident, Buxted FC had just won the mid-Sussex division one league trophy. Mr Turner said the club was “more upset than angry” after the incident. He continued to thank the community and the support of everyone who helped to install a new defibrillator. He added: “Social media has been brilliant, it’s amazing what people can do when people come together.”

