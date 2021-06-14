Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update: When is Cold War release date and launch time?

COD fans are counting down until Season 3 ends and Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 4 comes out on PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles.

The good news is that we know exactly what day to expect the big launch to arrive and, we have plenty of fresh information on what it will contain.

For Call of Duty Cold War gamers, they can expect a ton of new multiplayer content, including fresh maps and weaponry.

Meanwhile, COD Zombies is getting a new update during Season 4, providing the next piece of the ongoing undead storyline to fans.

This will mean a new Easter egg to complete and secrets to unlock across all platforms.

Multiplayer fans can look forward to the debut of 6vs6 Hijacked gameplay in Cold War, along with several other modes being offered throughout the season.