Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update: When is Cold War release date and launch time?

COD fans are counting down until Season 3 ends and Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 4 comes out on PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles.
The good news is that we know exactly what day to expect the big launch to arrive and, we have plenty of fresh information on what it will contain.
For Call of Duty Cold War gamers, they can expect a ton of new multiplayer content, including fresh maps and weaponry.
Meanwhile, COD Zombies is getting a new update during Season 4, providing the next piece of the ongoing undead storyline to fans.
This will mean a new Easter egg to complete and secrets to unlock across all platforms.
Multiplayer fans can look forward to the debut of 6vs6 Hijacked gameplay in Cold War, along with several other modes being offered throughout the season.
When it comes to Zombies mode, it’s hard to judge how much undead action there will be on release day.
A new map is in the works and was featured in a recent trailer, but developers Treyarch have also spoken about a prologue, meaning we might get just a small chunk this week, followed by more later in June/July.
This could be shared as part of Outbreak mode, or Treyarch could choose to share it some other way.
More details regarding Call of Duty Season 4 is expected to be shared later today by Treyarch, and before the new updates and patches arrive.
For Warzone gamers, it looks like a new POI is being added to Verdansk, with a satellite set to crash and create a new zone.
Eagle-eyed fans also spotted motorbikes as a potential new vehicle being added to Verdansk with the launch of Season 4.
CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE
Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 release date has been scheduled for Thursday, June 17.
Based on previous launches, we would expect Call of Duty Cold War to be updated before Warzone, probably on Wednesday, June 16.
This will be followed by a big Call of Duty Warzone update releasing on June 17, the same days as Season 4 starts.
Activision is likely to share its schedule later today, so we will make sure to add the latest details to this article when we find out more.
The current information we have on Warzone and Cold War Season 4 reads: “Everything will come crashing down… Jackal has arrived and Adler will do whatever it takes to get the job done.
“Watch the Season Four Cinematic, then return to the Call of Duty Blog on Monday, June 14 for a full Intel Drop and Roadmap.
“As we mentioned in our Season Three Special Broadcast, our next round-based Zombies map is planned to release during Season Four and will take place after the events of Outbreak’s Main Quests.
“The team has been working on this next map since before the release of “Firebase Z,” and we want to make it the best experience it can possibly be before it’s finally in your hands.”
