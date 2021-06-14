Delta variant: Sore throat among the top three symptoms says researcher

Professor Spector advised people who were feeling unwell to stay at home for a few days, use lateral flow tests with a confirmation PCR test if they get a positive result.

Everyone in England, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms, can now access rapid testing twice a week for free.

Early research shows that vaccines provide strong protection against the new variants.

GOV.UK states: “Effectiveness against symptomatic disease from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is similar after two doses compared with the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), and even higher levels of effectiveness are expected against hospitalisations and death.”

Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

