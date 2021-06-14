Diabetes: Can you drink alcohol if you have diabetes?

Diabetes is a dangerous condition, around 3.9million Britons live with it. Finding healthy ways to help lower your blood sugar is important to manage the condition. But does this mean booze is out?

Those with diabetes are unable to break down glucose (sugar) into energy.

Either they do not have enough insulin to move the glucose or the insulin created by them does not work properly.

This means those with the condition have to be extra careful to monitor and maintain their sugar levels.

This generally means cutting back on sugary foods and drinks.

