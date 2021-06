A variety of triggers can increase blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

This can range from feelings of stress to taking an incorrect dose of diabetes medication.

Other triggers can include having a cold, eating too much food, a lack of exercise, or taking steroids.

“If you have diabetes, no matter how careful you are, you’re likely to experience hyperglycaemia at some point,” said the NHS.

