Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at GB News quality on launch night but hints he could join

89views
89
14 shares, 89 points
Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at GB News quality on launch night but hints he could join

Andrew kicked off the first show by sharing details about what viewers can expect and introduced its presenters.

During his introduction speech, he couldn’t resist taking at swipe at his BBC rivals.

He said: “We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name. While we will never hold back from covering our country’s many flaws and problems, we will not come at every story with the conviction that Britain is always at fault, usually to blame when things go wrong, generally useless.

“We won’t forget what the B stands for in our title.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in