Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes & Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Coming to Xbox Game Pass

505 Games, Rabbit & Bear, and Microsoft are teaming up to bring the next incredible JRPG adventure by legendary game storyteller Yoshitaka Murayama to Xbox! We’re also thrilled to present the first official Eiyuden Chronicle franchise trailer for you today.

Studio Lead Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Director Osamu Komuta are joining forces once again to bring us an unforgettable journey through the world of Allraan. In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, take your turn-based strategy game experience to the next level with a finely crafted, 6-character battle system. Utilizing meticulously created 2D sprites and beautiful 3D backgrounds, Rabbit & Bear Studios delivers a riveting story and gameplay unlike any JRPG that has come before. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is designed to bring players a modern take on a classic JRPG experience. Get ready to lead 100+ playable characters through a war-torn world only you can save.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes became the #1 funded Kickstarter video game of 2020 thanks to phenomenal support from the community. 505 Games is truly honored to publish Eiyuden Chronicle and work with Rabbit & Bear to help deliver a memorable gaming experience to fans and help the game reach its true potential and deliver a worthwhile JRPG the community will enjoy. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be coming to Xbox Game Pass after its launch in 2023.

Due to overwhelming interest for the Eiyuden Chronicle franchise, we’re also thrilled to announce that a companion game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will launch in 2022 and will also come to Xbox Game Pass.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Featuring town-building mechanics, fast-paced combat, and important back-story for several of the latter game’s cast of characters. If you’re interested in expanding your Eiyuden Chronicle passion, then join us on this essential journey that takes place before the events of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

We still have some time until the launch of the first Eiyuden Chronicle game, but our community continues to grow exponentially. Everyday within our community there are countless discussions about the world of Allraan and the future of Eiyuden Chronicle. Rabbit & Bear and 505 Games are eager to find out your suggestions so we can deliver what our fans truly desire. We are also hosting many fun events in our community with prizes including cosplay, art, trivia, and so much more. Please come join our community and introduce yourself so we can get to know you better. You can find us on Discord, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Thank you for being a member of the Eiyuden Chronicle family and supporting our new exciting JRPG adventure.