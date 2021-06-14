Newslanes Community

Newslanes

End of Windows 10? Microsoft reveals an important date all users need to know

82views
82
13 shares, 82 points
End of Windows 10? Microsoft reveals an important date all users need to know

Microsoft is no stranger to ending support for its most popular operating systems with Windows 7 the last casualty of the upgrade programme.

Windows 7 updates were scrapped back in January 2019 with Microsoft no longer supporting this much-loved software.

As the firm explained at the time, “You can continue to use Windows 7, but after support has ended, your PC will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.

“Windows will continue to start and run, but you will no longer receive software updates, including security updates, from Microsoft.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

, , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in