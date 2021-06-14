England fan 'seriously injured' and rushed to hospital after falling from Wembley stand

A fan was seriously injured after falling from a stand during England‘s win over Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, according to reports. Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game during the second half to get the Three Lions off to a winning start in their Euro 2020 Group D opener.

The supporter in question reportedly tumbled down the stand towards seats and concrete barriers shortly after the match, attended by 22,500 fans, had kicked off at 2.00pm. The individual was then treated by medics before they were swiftly rushed to hospital with serious injuries. A Wembley Stadium spokesperson told the Evening Standard: “We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium. “The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A fellow England supporter who witnessed the incident is quoted as saying: “I didn’t see it but spoke to some of the guys who did at half-time. “They were traumatised. He fell from the balcony towards the seats and the concrete. “I think it happened around kick-off otherwise I would have noticed. That bit of seating was cleared.” Another added: “It seemed to take staff ages to get to him. One guy near us who saw the whole thing was crying his eyes out.” DON’T MISS

The match saw England win their opening game at a European Championship for the first time in 10 attempts thanks to Sterling’s goal shortly before the hour mark. Both sides enjoyed a decent number of chances during a tight encounter, but Southgate’s side emerged on top to finally seal revenge over Croatia, who knocked the Three Lions out of the World Cup three years ago in the semi-finals. The England boss singled out Sterling and Kalvin Phillips for special praise after the final whistle and suggested that his team ultimately deserved to come away with the spoils. “I think that Kalvin is a player who is so understated and who has had a fantastic start to his international career,” Southgate told the BBC after the Three Lions’ win. “He was immense throughout the game, as they all were.

“I’m so pleased for Raheem. He’s had this hex, if you like, at tournaments with not being able to get a goal. “I thought he was dangerous with his play. Right from the start, there was a throw-in inside and he was running at their defence and he looked a threat. “He had a big influence. He’s a good player. His goalscoring record shows that we should have faith in him, especially in the last few years. “I thought that he was motivated to show [his quality]. I’m really happy for him and for everybody.”

