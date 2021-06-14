Ethereum to reach 'trillion dollar market cap' as crypto tipped for ‘exponential growth'

Another crypto industry expert, Steve Erhlich, CEO and founder of US-based crypto-asset broker Voyager Digital, predicts ethereum won’t stop growing any time soon.

He told Express.co.uk: “Ethereum will continue to grow exponentially and has promising upside given its utility, functionality and ecosystem.

“The ethereum blockchain powers the most established ecosystem for decentralised finance (DeFi), utility tokens and NFTs, all of which are gaining mainstream traction.

“There is significant long-term value of Ethereum as its use-cases include banking, real estates, finance, collectibles and more.”

