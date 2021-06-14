Freaky Friday cast now from Hollywood royalty to Netflix return

A content warning for millennials – what you are about to read is going to make you feel really old.

Everyone’s favourite childhood movie Freaky Friday is turning 18 years old.

Yep, it won’t be long before Anna Coleman is saying “I’m old! I’m like the cryptkeeper” in her very own body as the hit Disney film will soon be old enough to purchase alcohol in the UK, while voting in elections and getting a tattoo at the same time.

Hitting the cinemas in August 2003, Lindsay Lohan starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the remake of family comedy Freaky Friday, playing a mother and daughter who switch bodies and have to take on each other’s roles, The Mirror reports.

We take a look at what the cast have been up to in all the years that have passed since we first saw them all together on the big screen…

To get the Hull Live headlines to your inbox, click here, or to get the top GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here.

Lindsay Lohan – Anna

(Image: Disney)

Already an established actress before joining the cast of Freaky Friday, Lindsay had previously been seen in films such as The Parent Trap and Life Size when she took on the role of Anna at just 17-years-old.

Her portrayal as the musical teen saw her win the award for Breakthrough Performance at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards and her career soared – going on to dominate the 00s teen comedy landscape by starring in pictures including Mean Girls, Just My Luck and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Like many other child stars, Lindsay fell victim to the trappings of finding fame at an early age and her twenties saw her appearing in more mugshots than she did movies at one point.

(Image: The Guardian)

After an era where she was never out of the tabloids, or rehab, Lindsay found peace after relocating to Dubai in 2014.

“Moving here was a fresh start,” she told Emirates Woman in 2018.

“You hear more about real current events rather than celebrity gossip, which I really appreciate,” she added.

The actress is due to be back on our screens again soon though in an upcoming Netflix Christmas special.

The 34-year-old star will play the lead role of a ‘spoiled hotel heiress’ in a festive rom-com due to be available to stream in 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis – Tess

(Image: Disney)

While Jamie Lee Curtis seems like the perfect choice to play Anna’s widowed therapist mother, she very almost didn’t get the role.

Originally, producers had wanted Jodie Foster, who played Annabel in the original 1976 film, for the role but she declined.

The character was Jamie’s when Annette Bening dropped out for unknown reasons just four days before filming began.

Already a Golden Globe winning actress, the Halloween actress was the biggest name on the Freaky Friday billing when the film hit cinemas in 2003.

Just three years after the film’s release, the 62-year-old told Access Hollywood that she had “closed the book” on her acting career to focus on her family.

(Image: New Yorker)

However, her break from the industry didn’t last long and in June 2007, she appearing in another Disney movie – Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

In 2018, Jamie reprised her iconic role Laurie Strode in the horror film sequel Halloween which went on to become a huge box office success. It not only became the highest-grossing of the entire franchise but it’s opening performance was the best-ever for a movie starring a lead actress over the age of 55.

The mum-of-two is ready to break more records with two more Halloween films scheduled to be released in 2021 and 2022.

Chad Michael Murray – Jake

(Image: Disney)

Appearing as Lindsay’s love interest, Freaky Friday kick started Chad Michael Murray’s reign as the ultimate heartthrob for teenage girls throughout the 00s.

In the same year as the film’s release, he went onto secure his breakthrough role as Lucas Scott in the successful WB television series One Tree Hill.

As well as continuing to act in films such as The Cinderella Story and House of Wax alongside Paris Hilton, the pin-up actor went on to have a turbulent love life off-camera.

In 2005, the 39-year-old married his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush after meeting on the set of the hit teen drama.

The marriage wasn’t to last and the pair separated in 2005 and were granted a divorce in December 2006.

Following his split from his colleague, Chad started dating a former Miss Teen USA pageant star, Kenzie Dalton and the couple were engaged to be married for seven years before they called time on their relationship in August 2013.

In 2014, the actor mixed work and pleasure again and started dating his Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer.

(Image: GQ Magazine)

It was second time lucky for Chad as the couple are now happily married and share two children together.

The dad-of-two was most recently seen on screen in his recurring role as Edgar Evernever on The CW show Riverdale.

Mark Harmon – Ryan

Mark Harmon was already a well-known figure when he took on the role of Anna’s unwanted future step-father Ryan in Freaky Friday.

(Image: Mirror Online)

The former football quarterback was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People in 1986 and a year before the hit Disney remake was released, he received an Emmy Award nomination for his 2002 performance as Secret Service special agent Simon Donovan in The West Wing.

In the 18 years since Freaky Friday was made, it appears that Mark has not only continued acting but also found the secret to eternal youth as the 69-year-old seems to have not aged as day since we saw him as Jamie Lee Curtis’ love interest.

The actor is now best know for his lead role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in in the hit television series NCIS.

Christina Vidal – Maddie

A little movie trivia – Kelly Osbourne was originally set to play Maddie, Anna’s bandmate, but had to turn down the part when her mother Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with cancer.

The role of course went to Christina Vidal who wowed audience with her iconic performance of Take Me Away.

The now mum-of-two went on to have a successful career in television after appearing in Freaky Friday – starring in Blue Bloods, Training Day and, most recently, ABC’s United We Fall.

Ryan Malgarini – Harry

(Image: Mirror Online)

Ryan Malgarini was just 11-years-old when he played Anna’s annoying younger brother, Harry.

In 2004, just a year after starring in Freaky Friday, the child-star appeared with Tom Hanks in a test film to develop the “performance capture” technology for The Polar Express.

Now 28, the American actor has remained in the industry since his early breakthrough and has gone on to star in TV shows such as Fresh of the Boat, Malcom in the Middle, Mike and Molly and Bones.

Julie Gonzalo – Stacey

(Image: Mirror Online)

Since appearing as Anna’s nemesis Stacey, Julie Gonzalo has actually gone on to reunite with a few of her Freaky Friday co-stars in the years that followed the films release.

In 2004, she played a similar mean girl role alongside Chad Michael Murray and Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story and in the same year, starred as Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter in the cult-classic Christmas with the Kranks.

The Argentine-American actress has made her name as a star of Hallmark television movies over the years and was most recently seen in Supergirl – a CBS superhero series.

Stephen Tobolowsky – Mr Bates

(Image: Mirror Online)

Since appearing as nasty teacher Mr. Bates in Freaky Friday, Stephen Tobolowsky may have fallen victim to being typecast as his roles since have mainly been that of high school professors and doctors.

He has starred in The Goldbergs as Principal Earl Ball, Community as Professor Peter Sheffield and The New Adventures of Old Christine as Principal James Merrow to give just a few examples of his work in academia on screen.

Outside of fictional schools, the dad-of-two, is also a podcaster. In 2009 he began the series The Tobolowsky Files, where he tells stories, in a similar fashion to Tobolowsky’s film Stephen Tobolowsky’s Birthday Party.

Willie Garson – Evan

He may have only played a small role in the film but we couldn’t risk leaving needy Evan off this list.

When Willie Garson took on part of Tess’ most demanding patient in 2003 he was already a household name thanks to his time spent portraying Stanford Blatch on the HBO series Sex and the City.

The 57-year-old actor has never been far from our screens since Freaky Friday was released with multiple cameos on hit TV shows.

It was recently confirmed that the dad-of-one will reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

Author: [email protected] (Zoe Delaney, Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV