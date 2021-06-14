Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Gogglebox Lee loving life as he returns home after 9 months away

69views
69
12 shares, 69 points

Much to dismay of die-hard TV fans, Gogglebox has wrapped up for another season.

With the final episode airing on May 21, Lee has swapped a spot on the sofa with best friend Jenny in Hull to return to the sunshine with partner Steve Mail.

And Lee shared a sentimental photo to Instagram with a touching caption to mark the couples return.

Posting to social media, he said: “Home is where the heart is,” adding two heart emojis at the end.

Showing their love for each other whether it be in the UK or Cyprus, Steve also posted to Instagram.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

Steve shared a snap of Lee enjoying the sun
Steve shared a snap of Lee enjoying the sun

He wrote: “Earlier today At home Lee chilling in the pool not a cloud in sight and a sizzling 30C,” showing comedian Lee lying on a pool lilo.

The couple’s lovey-dovey posts come as Lee takes a break from the sofa watching TV with Jenny after the pair finished filming the latest series of Gogglebox.

The best pals will return in September when they return to their static caravan to film for the hit show.

But fans were glad to see Lee and Steve happy and loved up as they commented: “Enjoy guys Friday night is not the same”.

Another said: “Couple goals” while another added “looks perfect”.

Author: [email protected] (Kirstin Tait)
This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

, , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in