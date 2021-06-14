Great British Gardens: Carol Klein shares 'Chelsea chop' technique to improve flowering

Along the way Carol meets the people who care for the gardens and learns secrets behind some of these treasured outdoor spaces.

Tonight, the series will begin at Arundel Castle Gardens on the banks of the River Arun, in West Sussex.

The gardens include 36 acres of ducal grandeur and floral delights for Carol to explore.

The gardens include huge, tropical borders, intricate knot gardens, copious topiary, impressive architecture and theatrical water features.

