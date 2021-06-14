Lockdown DELAY: Boris Johnson to postpone reopening by FOUR WEEKS – source

They added: “It is a straight race between the vaccine and the virus.” The four week delay is believed to be caused by increasing coronavirus case numbers and fears over the Delta variant, which first emerged in India. The added delay will allow millions of people to receive life-saving doses of the vaccine. In addition to the extended time for vaccinations, the delay will also give scientists more time to monitor, examine and test the new Delta variant.

On Monday, Mr Johnson will make a formal announcement on whether the Government’s final stage of the roadmap can go ahead. Ministers and scientists have previously stated the decision to reopen will be based on data rather than dates. Speaking to Sky News earlier this week, Mr Johnson said localised spread of the Delta variant was a “serious concern”. The Prime Minister said: “It’s clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it’s also true that the cases are going up, and that the levels of hospitalisation are going up. READ MORE: EU boycott: Brexit Britain can beat bloc’s bullies, says ex-diplomat

“We now need to learn to live with the virus, which, as the scientists tell us, will be with us forever and start focusing on delivering the PM’s plan to lead the way in vaccinating vulnerable people around the world.” According to the latest Government statistics, almost 79 percent of UK adults have received their first dose of the vaccine. In addition, 27.8 million people are now fully inoculated against the virus. The official time for Mr Johnson’s announcement tomorrow has not yet been announced but Covid press briefings from Downing Street have typically taken place at 5pm over the last year.

