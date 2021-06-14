Nintendo Direct E3 2021 LEAKS: Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Pokemon, Ocarina of Time

The Nintendo Direct Special for E3 2021 is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, and there’s plenty of time for some big reveals. The broadcast is expected to last 40 minutes and will be focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch software. That means there won’t be much in the way of Nintendo Switch Pro news, unless the company is trying to misdirect beforehand.

The big reveal will be the Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date, with fans having spent two years waiting on the news. More BoTW sequel news has been promised for 2021, so that should guarantee at least a snippet of news for fans. But based on the most recent leaks, Nintendo has a lot more planned than just a snippet. After the Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 was announced Dr Serkan Toto, an analyst for Kantan Games, appeared to tease the Breath of the Wild 2 release date. And it looks like Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 could be coming out in 2022. Toto quoted the Nintendo tweet announcing the Direct and simply said alongside it: “Z2 22”. That would be a massive reveal and would fit with other leaks that suggested a late 2021 release, or something being planned for 2022, if the Nintendo Switch Pro is launched next year. YouTuber Spawn Wave has also heard some Zelda news could be dropping next week.

The YouTuber tweeted: “Been getting a bunch of messages about some sort of Gamestop event next week, sounds like it could be Zelda related.” And Spawn Wave wasn’t the only one who heard this, with VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb also chiming in. Grubb, who has an enviable track record when it comes to revealing news early, tweeted: “I’ve heard some similar rumblings. “GameStops are expecting to get more next-gen console supplies in after E3 and that’s part of it, but they’re also expecting a rush on June 15, the day of the Nintendo presser.” This week has also seen some speculation over what other projects could be revealed during 2021, including for Legend of Zelda. There has been mounting speculation that a series of older Nintendo games could be brought to the Switch console in the coming months in a remastered format.

The list includes Majora’s Mask, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, however, as with all of these rumours, they must be taken with a big pinch of salt. A number of exciting games have been linked to the Switch this year, including titles like Back 4 Blood, Marvel’s Avengers, and Outer Worlds 2. But until the show kicks off, we won’t know for certain what will be included for the Nintendo Switch. Elsewhere, rumours have emerged that the Pokemon Diamond and Silver remakes could make an appearance at E3 2021. And this new look at Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is rumoured to show off the game’s improved graphics. The Pokemon-centric @CentroLeaks Twitter account posted: “A new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl trailer will be released soon (don’t know how soon, could be E3). “While that’s not surprising, the interesting part is that we’ve been told that the graphics have improved “a lot”. “We will have to wait and see for ourselves.” This week’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will be starting at 5pm BST on Tuesday, June 15, on YouTube.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed