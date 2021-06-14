Novak Djokovic takes GOAT debate to new level with French Open title vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas raced to a two-set lead with the world No 1 struggling to cope with his opponent on every aspect.

The Greek tennis star looked in the form of his life with many spectators starting to believe they were witnessing the shift to the new generation.

Jim Courier said it best with Tsitsipas two sets up though when he warned against counting Djokovic out.

Under any normal circumstances, a comeback at 2-0 in a Grand Slam final would be unnheard of.

Ofcourse, Djokovic is anything but a normal tennis player.

He recomposed himself in the third with Tsitsipas beginning to get frustrated at not being able to wrap up the match.

