PIP claimants may get additional payments worth £4,610 per year – eligibility explained

PIP can help people with some of the extra costs associated with long term physical or mental health conditions or disabilities. To be eligible for PIP, a claimants will need to be aged between 16 and state pension age.

On top of these payments however, claimants may be able to qualify for other financial help.

This can include carer’s allowance or help with housing or transport costs.

For those who get PIP and work, it may be possible to get the disability element of working tax credit.

This could award claimants with an additional £3,220 a year of up to £4,610 if their disability is severe.