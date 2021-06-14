PIP claimants may get additional payments worth £4,610 per year – eligibility explained

PIP can help people with some of the extra costs associated with long term physical or mental health conditions or disabilities. To be eligible for PIP, a claimants will need to be aged between 16 and state pension age.
On top of these payments however, claimants may be able to qualify for other financial help.
This can include carer’s allowance or help with housing or transport costs.
For those who get PIP and work, it may be possible to get the disability element of working tax credit.
This could award claimants with an additional £3,220 a year of up to £4,610 if their disability is severe.
Before making a PIP claim, people will need to have the following details ready:
- Their contact details, for example telephone number
- Their date of birth
- Their National Insurance number
- Their bank or building society account number and sort code
- Their doctor or health worker’s name, address and telephone number
- Dates and addresses for any time they’ve spent in a care home or hospital
- Dates for any time they’ve spent abroad for more than four weeks at a time, and the countries they visited
Following an initial claim, claimants will go through an assessment process and so long as they’re eligible, they’ll then be paid once every four weeks.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed
0 Comments