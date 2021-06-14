Pound to euro exchange rate trading in ‘tight range’ but market lacking ‘impetus’

The pound to euro has been trading in a tight range in recent weeks. Today, with Boris Johnson to unveil his plans on whether or not to ease further restrictions on June 21, the exchange rate continues to trade in a tight range, according to experts.

“Indeed, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is willing to accept a delay of up to four weeks to the final stage of England’s reopening roadmap.

“Sunak has in the past been regarded as more keen to lift lockdown constraints than some cabinet colleagues.

“However, that position has since been clarified, that he was more concerned that when restrictions are lifted, the move can be permanent.”

Plans out of lockdown will be announced by the Prime Minister today.