PS5 stock UK: Newest Argos, Amazon and GAME PlayStation 5 restock dates

More big shipments and PS5 stock drops are scheduled for June, which could make it one of the best months so far in 2021. A new series of dates and times have been revealed that provide the latest news on when the next PlayStation 5 consoles will be made available. As ever, there are multiple sources sharing information, and they must always be taken with a pinch of salt. This is because even though they can prove very reliable, internal delays and changes can mean PS5 restock dates changing. But even with this disclaimer, it should be noted that the earliest PS5 restock date appears to be Tuesday, June 15, in the UK. And the good news is that three major retailers have been linked to restocks this week, meaning there could be thousands of more consoles to buy.

From what has been shared so far, GAME, Argos and Amazon UK will be dropping more PS5 stock this week, which could begin on June 15. These three retailers have been linked to PlayStation drops this week, although these predictions include a series of dates. As an example, the PS5 Instant Twitter account – known for sharing reliable information – has provided these dates: ARGOS: PS5 stock drop between June 15 and June 17 AMAZON UK: PS5 stock drop between June 15 and June 23. GAME: PS5 restock and pre-orders going live between June 15 and June 23. These restock events are expected to kick off in the morning, so gamers will need to be ready from 8am BST onwards. And as mentioned above, some of these PS5 restocks could happen this week or the week after.

Meanwhile, the PS5 Stock Alert UK Twitter account has shared slightly different dates, including the following: Amazon UK: June 14-17

Argos: June 15-16

ASDA: June 15-17

GAME: June 15-17

ShopTo: June 14-18

Smyths Toys: June 17-18 Based on these predictions, the earliest PS5 stock drop could happen on Monday, June 14, but this remains unlikely. A disclaimer with this week’s predictions reads: “As usual, these dates are not guaranteed. They are only predictions which we base on three things; our own restock experience, previous restock patterns, and a bit of insider information. “The two most likely retailers on this list we highly expect to drop are Argos and GAME.”

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. More stock is expected before June 10. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until later in June. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is expected to restock the PlayStation 5 in the next seven days.

