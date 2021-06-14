Slime Rancher 2 Returns for a Wiggly New Adventure

Grab your trusty vacpack and prepare for a wiggly, new adventure across the far, far range in Slime Rancher 2! We’ve been doing our very best to keep a tight lid on this announcement and we’re thrilled to finally get to share what we’ve been working on — and it’s coming to Xbox Series X|S!

Developing the original Slime Rancher has been an incredible journey for our studio. With over 20 content updates, the Monomi Park team quadrupling since our official launch in 2017, and over 10 million players worldwide, the world of Slime Rancher has grown beyond our wildest dreams. And we’re thrilled that this journey will continue with Slime Rancher 2.



Slime Rancher 2 features an open-world experience across a gorgeous, rainbow-hued island that invites players to explore at their own pace. An ongoing conversation throughout development has been how to push the visuals far beyond the original and create a soft, prismatic, world we’ve never seen in a game before. This extends to Beatrix’s home base, replacing the dusty, old ranch of the original with a beautiful, glass conservatory where she can corral slimes, grow crops, harvest plorts, build gadgets, and create all-new combinations of slimes. And wrapping around her conservatory is our majestic Rainbow Island, a whole new world to explore, filled with mysterious, ancient technology, wiggly, new slimes, and slime science resources to collect.

The technical enhancements of Slime Rancher 2 make great use of 9th generation hardware, pushing to the limit the rich shaders, dynamic lighting, and the spectacularly unpredictable physics interactions between slimes, all in glorious 4K. But all these fancy new toys really just enhance the already delightfully frenzied and totally unique gameplay that made the original Slime Rancher so endearing in the first place. Slime Rancher 2 is the next chapter in the world of Slime Rancher and we look forward to sharing it with you for years to come.

For more updates on Slime Rancher 2, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or at www.MonomiPark.com.