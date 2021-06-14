Taito Milestones Is A Collection Of Arcade Archives Titles Heading To Switch

© TAITO CORPORATION

The Arcade Archives series has been a huge part of the retro scene on Nintendo Switch, with an impressive range of titles. Taito has had its share of releases, and is now planning to launch Taito Milestones as a collection of some 1980s classics.

Due in February 2022 in Japan, it was initially revealed in Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu), so we certainly hope to see a localised version announced in the future. Made in collaboration with Arcade Archive port masters HAMSTER, it includes the following eight games – only Chack’n Pop is yet to have an eShop release.

The Ninja Warriors

Halley’s Comet

The Fairyland Story

Chack’n Pop

Elevator Action

Alpine Ski

Wild Western

Front Line

The design of the official website and the Famitsu article highlight the tease that more titles may come in the future; it’s unclear at this stage but it seems possible that it could follow a similar approach to Capcom Arcade Stadium.

Let us know if you’re keen to see this get a release outside of Japan!

