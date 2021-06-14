UK Charts: Four Switch Exclusives Make The Top Ten, But Ratchet & Clank Takes First

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 12th June, revealing that PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone straight to number one.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Insomniac Games’ latest platformer has sold “in-line with” Switch exclusives New Pokémon Snap and Monster Hunter Rise in its opening week. Chivalry 2 is another top ten newcomer this week, landing in ninth spot.

On the Nintendo front, four of the top games are exclusive to Switch (that’s counting the Switch edition of Minecraft which is treated as its own, separate version). Mario Kart is leading the charge, but expect Mario Golf: Super Rush to make its presence felt when it launches later this month.

Here’s a look at this week’s top ten all formats chart:

[Compiled by GFK]

< Last week’s charts

Did you buy any of these chart-topping games this week? Let us know down below.