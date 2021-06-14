UK holidays: The eight great British getaway alternatives

Isle of Wight

When going to the Isle of Wight you will feel like you’re going that little further afield without going very far.

Once there, you will be amazed by the beautiful seaside and delicious seafood. The island was also Queen Victoria’s favourite holiday destination.

Whitstable

The pretty little seaside town on the coast of Kent is famous for its oysters and gorgeous beaches.

Canterbury is only five miles away and is worth a visit for a day trip.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed