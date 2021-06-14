Watch: Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase – Live!

E3 week is now well and truly underway, and the latest big publisher to throw their over-sized and expensive hat into the ring is Square Enix; its Summer Showcase kicks off at 12:15 Pacific / 15:15 Eastern / 20:15 UK / 21:15 CEST.

The showcase is going to show some non-Switch stuff like The Avengers among other titles, but the publisher has a number of Switch projects on the way that we hope to see again, such as Project Triangle Strategy, while we’d love some cheeky additional footage of something like Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake; the latter isn’t confirmed for Switch but it seems like a no-brainer.

Cross those fingers and enjoy the stream with us!

