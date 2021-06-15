6 foolproof tricks to get rid of slugs in your garden organically

Slugs cause a lot of damage in your garden – leaving irregular-shaped holes in leaves, stems, flowers, tubers and bulbs. They also leave silvery slimy trails behind wherever they move. Controlling slugs can be difficult, but Express.co.uk has compiled a list of six tricks to get rid of slugs in your garden.

How to get rid of slugs Organic slug pellets Slug control can be a tricky business but organic slug pellets are approved as a way to get rid of slugs. If you scatter the pellets on the soil as soon as you see them, you can hopefully avoid them before they wreak too much havoc with your plants. READ MORE: How to keep squirrels out of the garden – the 4 ways to keep squirrels

Use grit as mulch Mulch is an important part of gardening and helps retain moisture with your plants and protect them from critters. Slugs do not like horticultural grit and find it difficult to travel over. If you add mulch to the base of plants in the ground and in pots, you can help deter slugs as well as keeping your compost moist.

Use beer Slugs are attracted to the smell of cheap beer. You can create a slug trap by pouring some beer into a container into the ground, with the rim just above soil level. Fill the container halfway with beer and then cover it with a loose lid to stop other creatures from falling in. Make sure to check the pot regularly to remove any fallen slugs.

