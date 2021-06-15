Alastair Campbell on becoming Labour leader: 'I would’ve gone for it!'

Tony Blair ‘s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell has recently returned to the limelight. In May, Mr Campbell hosted Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid to mark Mental Health Week. Mr Campell also recently launched a savage attack on Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership – saying that Labour faces an existential crisis if things don’t urgently improve.

Pointing to other countries where formerly established parties had rapidly disintegrated, the former Labour spin doctor said “no party has a divine right to exist, or to be a natural choice for government”.

In a lengthy open letter published by The New European urged Sir Keir to drop Labour’s “so-called woke agenda”.

Many have started wondering whether Mr Campbell might be considering going back to politics, perhaps as an MP.

However, in last week’s Iain Dale’s podcast, Mr Campbell confessed there is something holding him back.

He said: “I haven’t really moved on from that discussion a decade ago.