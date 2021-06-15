Among Us Online update patch notes, release time: 15-player lobbies, new colours and MORE

Among Us has made a couple of high-profile appearances at this year’s E3 event.
The game was among the titles spotlighted during the Summer Game Fest opening ceremony, where it was revealed that a new game mode would be launching soon.
That’s on top of new character roles, including a Sheriff character, as well as a Scientist character.
Among Us made another appearance just a few days later, joining the countless games previewed during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 event.
It was during the Microsoft event when Among Us developer InnerSloth announced plans to add 15-person lobbies to the game.
Not only that, but the 15-person lobbies update was given a June 15 release date. InnerSloth revealed additional patch notes during a subsequent tweet.
According to the tweet, fans will be able to select from new colours, while mobile controller support will also be added.
That’s on top of a new kill screen menu, which is launching as part of the June 15 update.
“SURPRISE! One of our updates is coming SUPER soon, featuring: 15 players, the new colours & kill screen menu, mobile controller support, horn honking on the Airship,” reads an InnerSloth tweet.
New character colours include grey, tan, coral, maroon and banana. Fans can also expect a slight graphical update.
Furthermore, it was revealed that Among Us would be released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles later this year.
Likewise, InnerSloth hasn’t announced a release time for the update, although previous downloads have launched in the afternoon. Express Online will update this article when new details are revealed.
Following the June 15 update, InnerSloth will continue working on a new map, which is currently being kept a secret.
Achievements will also be added to the Xbox version, while account linking will allow users to access all of their content across devices.
You can see the Among Us Roadmap features below…
New features:
• A new map – Map 5! Very secret. What’s it gonna be on? Don’t ask me! I’m sworn to secrecy, I’m bad at secrets, and I would like to keep my job.
• Achievements. For anyone who wants to prove they are pros at the game. AKA not me, I’m a very anxious Impostor.
• Account linking between platforms. All your save data and cosmetics, available on your platform of choice.
• New roles and ways to play. VERY SECRET. OR MAYBE I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT’S UP.
• Hide n’ Seek mode. Come out come out wherever you areee.
• Visor cosmetics. Even more ways to fix a ship in style! Yes it may block your vision but at least you’ll be fashionable.
• Consoles (Xbox and PlayStation). I get it, you want to know when. I can’t tell you. I’M SORRY. When I can I will!!
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments