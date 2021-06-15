Argos PS5 stock wait as new PlayStation 5 Amazon UK restock is touted

The next Argos PS5 stock update is not expected to arrive today, with Amazon UK and ASDA reportedly offering the next possible drops in the UK.

There had been hopes of a big PlayStation 5 shipment arriving from Argos this morning, with reliable stock tracker accounts providing the latest information.

The PS5 Stock Alert UK Twitter account posted this message earlier this week, telling gamers:

“Argos stock count is now known to us, around 3-10K stock with the minimum and maximum stock margins. The product code is 941/8136 once it drops, as it’s clearly not on the app or site yet. Drop expected June 15th (1-5am).

“It’ll only be the bundle in the image on the main tweet above. The bundle price will be £509.99 without delivery cost. Standalone disc and digital editions (non-bundle) is expected to arrive in the next week or two. We’ll keep you updated on that.”

However, since this message was first shared, more information has been released that suggests Amazon UK could be the next major retailer drop in the UK.

“The drop is getting very unlikely at this point. We have no idea why it did not happen yet, as the source and information was strong across the whole restock scene, not just us.