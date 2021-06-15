Avengers Infinity War theory: Doctor Strange knew Loki would cause Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange’s actions at the end of Avengers Infinity War completely baffled Tony Stark. The Sorcerer Supreme willingly gave up the Time Stone to Thanos in exchange for Iron Man’s life. The Mad Titan then went on to collect all six Infinity Stones and snap away half the universe including Doctor Strange himself.

Of course, prior to this Doctor Strange had used the Time Stone to view all 14,000,605 possible conclusions to the Infinity War and only one of those saw Thanos defeated: the events of Avengers Endgame.

Knowing the only possible victorious future, the Sorcerer Supreme needed to save Tony from death in 2018, so Iron Man could willingly sacrifice himself by snapping away Thanos five years later in 2023’s final battle.

But now the MCU is beyond Endgame, we’re beginning to see the ramifications of the Time Heist on the Marvel multiverse.

After all, a variant Loki from 2012 escaped with the Tesseract because 2023 Tony Stark was knocked over by Hulk.