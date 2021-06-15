Camilla makes faux pas with matching mask as she steps out in new blue coat at Royal Ascot

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was seen at the racecourse with her husband Prince Charles . The royals arrived by car rather than carriage as Queen Elizabeth II was not present. Camilla wore a stylish coat and appeared to hold her face mask instead of putting it on.

Camilla has often worn blue ensembles for royal engagements but it seems to be the first time she has stepped out in that particular number.

The coat had long sleeves and hidden latches which held it closed.

Camilla’s garment cut off at the knee and she appeared to be wearing a light blue skirt underneath.

She matched the coat to a blue striped face mask which she held in front of her face.

