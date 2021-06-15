Camilla makes faux pas with matching mask as she steps out in new blue coat at Royal Ascot

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was seen at the racecourse with her husband Prince Charles. The royals arrived by car rather than carriage as Queen Elizabeth II was not present. Camilla wore a stylish coat and appeared to hold her face mask instead of putting it on.
Camilla has often worn blue ensembles for royal engagements but it seems to be the first time she has stepped out in that particular number.
The coat had long sleeves and hidden latches which held it closed.
Camilla’s garment cut off at the knee and she appeared to be wearing a light blue skirt underneath.
She matched the coat to a blue striped face mask which she held in front of her face.
The royal opted to keep her legs bare and wore a pair of cream pumps with a notable black toe cap.
Camilla has worn the heels on many occasions and they are thought to be by designer Chanel.
She held a light grey leather clutch bag in her left hand.
In line with the Royal Ascot dress code, Camilla styled her look with a hat.
Camilla also wore a three string pearl necklace which is a piece of jewellery she is rarely seen without.
She sported the Four Strand Pearl Chokers with Diamond Clasps.
The chain is held up with four rows of pearls and has a central diamond clasp which is surrounded by three rows of diamonds.
The Duchess of Cornwall also had on her £100,000 diamond engagement ring.
