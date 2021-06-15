Cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share ‘best way’ to clean washing machine seal

One cleaning fan replied: “Bicarbonate of soda, made into a paste, rub on, leave for an hour and wash off with a hot cloth.”

Another said: “White wine vinegar, bicarbonate of soda, fresh lemon, put it all around the rubber.

“Leave for an hour then some more white wine vinegar, fresh lemon and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl with hot water and scrub.

“After, you need a good washing machine clean, I recommend Fabulosa or hot point washing machine cleaner.

“You can use white vinegar as a washing machine cleaner but take a while for smell to go.

