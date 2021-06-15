Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Daily horoscope for June 15: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

87views
87
14 shares, 87 points
Daily horoscope for June 15: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Horoscope website Pluto’s Child said: “We may tend to let our guard down a bit today or let others try to run the show for a while.

“There is a general sense that the pressure and frustration has dissipated, allowing room for generosity and ‘magnanimity’.

“We have an opportunity to explore new experiences or in some way ‘recapture’ a realm of experience that we may have set aside or missed at some earlier time.

“Essentially, the door is open to the exploration of experiences that help to fill in some missing pieces of our individual perspective and remove a ‘blind spot’ or two.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in