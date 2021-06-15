Diabetes type 2: The many ways the feet may be affected by having high blood sugars

Having diabetes means a person is at much greater risk of developing problems with their feet.

This is because raised blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, can damage the sensation in the feet.

It can also affect circulation, which can lead to getting less blood supply to the feet.

Without a good blood supply, a person may have problems with cuts and sores healing, and they may also get cramps and pain in the legs or feet.

If you don’t get these problems treated, they could lead to foot ulcers, infections and, at worst, amputations.

