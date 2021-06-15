Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set Brings The Fight To Switch

© Bandai Namco

This one had been expected for a while, but Nintendo confirmed during E3 that the snappily titled Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set is coming to Nintendo Switch on 24th September.

This game was a big deal on other platforms, as it combines the over-the-top fighting we all know with role playing elements. Actually getting to explore the world, take on various activities and even complete sidequests added to the excitement for fans with the original release.

The Switch iteration, as it’s a little late to the party, will also include what was previously ‘Expansion Pass’ DLC – A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET will include two different add-ons.

That’ll be a lot of content – are you planning to pick this up?

