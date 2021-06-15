EU eases travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists but excludes the UK

A new modified proposal has been approved today to allow EU residents to travel freely without the need for tests or quarantines if they have been vaccinated for 14 days or more.

The digital certificate will show if a person has had the vaccine, test results, or if they have immunity from a previous infection.

The certificate will exempt EU citizens from any travel restrictions.

In the UK, a vaccine passport is being discussed, although vaccination records can be viewed through the NHS app.

Mutual recognition by the EU of the UK NHS vaccination certificate is expected.

DON’T MISS