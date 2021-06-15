'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes dies after New York City hit-and-run crash

Her manager said in a statement that “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.”

WASHINGTON — “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes has died more than a week after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run in New York City, her manager told multiple news outlets.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” manager David Williams said in a statement. to NBC News and ABC News.

Banes was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday, June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. She also starred in “A Cure for Wellness” and “Young Guns.” On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity.

Friends and colleagues mourned Banes on Tuesday on Twitter.

“Just busted,” singer Jill Sobule tweeted. “Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many.”

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

Actor Seth McFarlane said he was deeply saddened at the death of Banes, whom he worked with on his TV series “The Orville.”

“Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us,” McFarlane tweeted.